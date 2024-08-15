Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Update

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 596,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 561,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,112. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $77.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 877.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 92,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

Further Reading

