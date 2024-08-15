Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s current price.

NICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

NICE stock opened at $166.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.25. NICE has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. Analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in NICE by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,564,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 1,340.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,217,000 after purchasing an additional 434,789 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NICE by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 268,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

