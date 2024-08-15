Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$165.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$168.00 to C$165.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$146.59.

TSE RY opened at C$151.49 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$107.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$155.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$140.62. The firm has a market cap of C$213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.77 by C$0.15. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of C$14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total transaction of C$7,889,646.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,628.83. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,628.83. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total value of C$1,721,604.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$33,243.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

