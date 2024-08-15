Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Royalty Pharma has increased its dividend by an average of 38.7% annually over the last three years. Royalty Pharma has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

