RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $122.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

RPM International Stock Up 0.5 %

RPM opened at $115.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 12 month low of $88.84 and a 12 month high of $122.92.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,072 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 101,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth $950,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

