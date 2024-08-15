RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.68 million and $149,354.32 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $59,196.85 or 0.99794157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,318.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.13 or 0.00575074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00110084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00031955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00252582 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00073008 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 451 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 450.63. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 58,838.93253365 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $127,958.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

