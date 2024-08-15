RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

RTX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years. RTX has a payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RTX to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $117.65 on Thursday. RTX has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $118.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.94. The company has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

