Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) COO Michael Mcroberts Sells 12,500 Shares

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) COO Michael Mcroberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,220 shares in the company, valued at $771,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Rush Enterprises’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,024,000 after buying an additional 420,978 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 1,544.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 316,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.