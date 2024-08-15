RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Susquehanna

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “negative” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential downside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO opened at $28.00 on Thursday. RXO has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -311.11, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.14 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in RXO by 0.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RXO by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

