SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SABS. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

SABS stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.34. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.90% and a negative net margin of 1,531.26%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABS. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,310,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

