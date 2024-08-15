Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 19,481 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $203,966.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,822,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,182.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,714 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $211,697.08.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,200 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,516.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,903 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $112,737.02.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,371 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $370,620.49.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,571 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $227,515.68.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,088 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $276,917.76.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

GRX stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.