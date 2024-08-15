Saga (SAGA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43.38 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Saga token can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002726 BTC on exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $158.51 million and $43.38 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Saga has traded up 64.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Saga

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,026,124,578 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,535,471 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,025,931,105 with 99,464,853 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.64951757 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $95,042,114.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

