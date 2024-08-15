Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,322,700 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 1,770,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,613.5 days.

Sandfire Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRRF remained flat at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. Sandfire Resources has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

