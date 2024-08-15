SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in SAP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 21.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in SAP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $58,936,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SAP traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.94. 531,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $215.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.51. The firm has a market cap of $253.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.