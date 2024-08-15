Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $181.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.22.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,515. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average of $131.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,226.73 and a beta of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,382.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,159,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

