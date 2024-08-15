SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

SB Financial Group stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $17.51.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

