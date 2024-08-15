ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Down to $48.02

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.02, but opened at $46.69. ScanSource shares last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 11,917 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James downgraded ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ScanSource Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26.

In other ScanSource news, EVP Shana C. Smith sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $107,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at $790,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ScanSource news, EVP Shana C. Smith sold 2,245 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $107,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Jones sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $406,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 164.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

