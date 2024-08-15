Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Trading 38.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $5,532.76 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00040007 USD and is down -38.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

