Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of SCHI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,202. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $45.57.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

