Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Raised by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $39.28. 2,279,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,455. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

