Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

