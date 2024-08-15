Scotiabank Boosts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.17.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CSH.UN
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 1.1 %
Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -358.82%.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.