SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.
NASDAQ SCYX opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 366.09% and a negative return on equity of 57.41%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.
