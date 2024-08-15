SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

SCYNEXIS Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 366.09% and a negative return on equity of 57.41%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 526,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 550,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 315,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

