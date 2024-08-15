Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Noble Financial raised Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 33.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 158,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 1,009.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 349,733 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 316.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 213,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 162,201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 217.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

