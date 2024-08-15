Seele-N (SEELE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011483 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,379.74 or 1.00192624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012426 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041207 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

