Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 255500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sego Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Sego Resources Company Profile

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

