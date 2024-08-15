SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Issues Earnings Results

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. 1,109,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,213. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $73.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.40. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SELLAS Life Sciences Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

