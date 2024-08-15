Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $1.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCRB. StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 522,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,552. The stock has a market cap of $142.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

In related news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $26,438.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,432.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

