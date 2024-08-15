ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $13.09 on Thursday, reaching $832.11. 1,090,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $765.31 and a 200-day moving average of $756.61. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $850.33.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,943 shares of company stock worth $7,566,635. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

