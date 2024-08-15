Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.03 and last traded at $33.03. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.
Severn Trent Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
