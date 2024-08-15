Short Interest in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW) Declines By 61.5%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVWW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

