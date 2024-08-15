Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Expands By 104.1%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,566,900 shares, a growth of 104.1% from the July 15th total of 1,747,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 891.7 days.
ASICS Price Performance
OTCMKTS ASCCF opened at $15.88 on Thursday. ASICS has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05.
About ASICS
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASICS
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.