Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Expands By 104.1%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,566,900 shares, a growth of 104.1% from the July 15th total of 1,747,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 891.7 days.

ASICS Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASCCF opened at $15.88 on Thursday. ASICS has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

