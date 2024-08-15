Short Interest in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Decreases By 33.2%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,500 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 540,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 86,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

