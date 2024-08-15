Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Rises By 63.5%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Auddia Stock Performance

Auddia stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Auddia has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

