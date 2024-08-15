Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Rises By 51.1%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the July 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Bank of Ireland Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,902. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

