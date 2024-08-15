Short Interest in Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA) Rises By 133.3%

Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bayview Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Bayview Acquisition by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Bayview Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bayview Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,217,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Bayview Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,196,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bayview Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,504,000.

Bayview Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

BAYA opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Bayview Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.

About Bayview Acquisition

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

