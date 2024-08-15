Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Declines By 65.6%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the July 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BHLL remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,587. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.57. Bunker Hill Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Bunker Hill Mining
mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.
