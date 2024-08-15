Short Interest in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Rises By 37.4%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,900 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 613,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.32.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARA remained flat at $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 195,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.69. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.