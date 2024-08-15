Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Expands By 34.2%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,100 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the July 15th total of 345,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.0 days.

Centamin Stock Performance

Centamin stock remained flat at $1.61 during trading on Thursday. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,465. Centamin has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

