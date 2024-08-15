Short Interest in CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Declines By 50.0%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CNBX stock remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. 1,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About CNBX Pharmaceuticals
