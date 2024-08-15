Short Interest in CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Declines By 50.0%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNBX stock remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. 1,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

