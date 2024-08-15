Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Rises By 55.1%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the July 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Coloplast A/S Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 36,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.
About Coloplast A/S
