Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Rises By 55.1%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the July 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Coloplast A/S Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 36,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

About Coloplast A/S

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.