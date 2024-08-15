Short Interest in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Decreases By 25.7%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,607,000 after buying an additional 1,034,319 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 698.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 905,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 792,276 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 859,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 225,214 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 129.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 483.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 187,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Shares of SBS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. 2,388,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.17.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

