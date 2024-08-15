Short Interest in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Declines By 62.4%

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the July 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.20. 103,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,022. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

