Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Rises By 157.9%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,067. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.