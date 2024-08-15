Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Drops By 46.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the July 15th total of 271,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 347,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 321,955 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.60. 149,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,518. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

