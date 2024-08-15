Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Grows By 178.3%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 178.3% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $42.64.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

