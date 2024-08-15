Short Interest in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Declines By 19.4%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 7,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGNX shares. TD Cowen cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,729. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

