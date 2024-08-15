Short Interest in MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNYWW) Declines By 25.0%

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNYWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyHero

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MoneyHero stock. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNYWW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. MoneyHero accounts for approximately 0.0% of MSD Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Get MoneyHero alerts:

MoneyHero Price Performance

MoneyHero stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. MoneyHero has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyHero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyHero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.