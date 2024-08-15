Short Interest in Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Grows By 94.6%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

Shares of CCPPF stock remained flat at $1.77 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. Shaftesbury Capital has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $1.91.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

