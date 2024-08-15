Short Interest in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Grows By 27.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock traded up $27.44 on Thursday, hitting $604.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,756,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,692. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $774.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $839.04.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 29.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $911.85.

View Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.